John Legend was ironing his clothes half-naked when he met his future wife Chrissy Teigen.

The crooner, 45, first met the 38-year-old model in 2006 on the set of his ‘Stereo’ music video and has now opened up about how it was an unusual encounter as the promo was so low-budget.

He told People: “As soon as I met Chrissy, she had this infectious laugh. She just lit up the room.

“When she met me, I think I was shirtless ironing my own clothes because we didn't have a stylist for the shoot. It was very low budget.

“I styled myself, ironed my own clothes. She walked in, and that’s how we met. “I’m sure she made a joke about that. We just clicked right away.”

John, who is kicking off the latest leg of his ‘An Evening with John Legend’ tour on May 31, got hitched to Chrissy in 2013 when they had a ceremony in Lake Como.

They now have daughters Luna, seven, and Esti, 15 months, as well as sons Miles, five, and nine-month-old Wren.

As well as getting hitched in Lake Como, the pair co-starred in John’s ‘All of Me’ music video in the romantic spot.

John added: “Nabil Elderkin, the same guy who directed the video where we met, was the director of this video as well.

“We shot it the same week we got married at Lake Como. We went a little bit early and shot the video on the Thursday and Friday before we got married.

“We finished the shoot, got ready for our rehearsal dinner, and then the next day we got married.

“It was a very full-circle moment. Then of course this song goes on to be the song that everyone plays at their weddings.”

John and Chrissy returned to Lake Como last year for a vow renewal weekend with their closest friends and family, and the singer said: “We had just completed our family just a couple of months before that, and we got to bring all of them to Italy, to Lake Como where it all started.

“We recreated the magic of our wedding night. We were so emotional being there with our kids, knowing that we could celebrate our love with the products of our love.”