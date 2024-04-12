Gina Carano has accused Disney of trying to "control" what she says and damaging her career after the studio filed a motion to dismiss her lawsuit against the company.

The 41-year-old actress was axed from the 'The Mandalorian' in 2021 over her controversial comments on social media, and in February, she sued Disney and Lucasfilm - a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios - over her firing and the lawsuit was funded by billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, who vowed to support anyone who suffered employment discrimination through posting their beliefs on his platform X (formerly Twitter).

This Tuesday (09.04.24), Disney filed to dismiss the lawsuit and maintains that with the First Amendment, it has a "constitutional right not to associate its artistic expression with Carano's speech."

And Carano - who played Cara Dune on the hit TV show - fumed that the studio has "admitted" they discriminated her by using the First Amendment as its defence for sacking her.

She posted to X: "Disney has confirmed what has been known all along, they will fire you if you say anything they disagree with, even if they have to MISREPRESENT, MALIGN, and MISCHARACTERIZE you to do it.

"They are now on record letting everyone who works for them know that Disney will take any chance they get to control what you say, what you think or they will attempt to destroy your career. Glad we cleared that up. The First Amendment does not allow Disney to wantonly DISCRIMINATE, which is what they have done in my case and frankly have now admitted they did. If you ever wanted to know what today's ‘Disney values' are, they just told you. (sic)"

Carano has been accused of racism and transphobia over recent years, while she was also previously slammed for refusing to comply with Hollywood's COVID-19 regulations.