Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will reportedly be launching her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard within weeks.

The 42-year-old royal teased fans by announcing the company's name and website in a reveal on Instagram last month, but didn't give away any further details about what the company will be selling and now a new report suggests the launch is not far away.

PEOPLE.com reports American Riviera Orchard will be officially unveiled in the spring, with a source insisting the Duchess can't wait to share her work with the world. The insider said: "She can’t wait for the website to launch . [The brand] will reflect everything that she loves — family, cooking, entertaining and home decor.

"She is excited about her latest, personal venture. This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves."

The source added of the company's name: "Meghan finds the name American Riviera Orchard perfect. It feels authentic to her."

The name is believed to pay homage to the stretch of California coastline where the Duchess lives with her husband Prince Harry and their two children.

A trademark application has revealed Meghan's website will sell items including homeware, food, clothes and cookbooks, along with gardening equipment while the application also covers make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance products as well as yoga mats and cushions and American Riviera Orchard-branded jewellery.

The brand is said to be a nod to her pre-royal roots, when she ran a Goop-style lifestyle blog called The Tig while she was working as an actress.

An insider previously told New York Post column Page Six Meghan has been working “overtime” to bring her latest passion project to life, saying: “She’s been working on this for over a year and it’s all the things that are close to her heart – all the things she’s passionate about.”