Scarlett Johansson is "so proud" to have joined the 'Transformers' franchise.

The actress is among the famous faces who will lend their voices to the starry cast of 'Transformers One' - a new origins movie which marks the franchise's first animated in nearly four decades - alongside Chris Hemsworth, Tyree Henry, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett sent a video message to studio presentation of the new film in which she declared: "I’m so incredibly proud of the the work that we’ve all done. [This film is] unlike anything you’ve ever seen onscreen."

The Paramount Pictures presentation took place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday (11.04.24) with Chris Hemsworth and Tyree Henry both attending in person.

Scarlett was unable to fly to Sin City for the event because she's currently in New York working on her directorial debut 'Eleanor the Great'.

During the presentation, Chris said audiences will "experience something truly spectacular" when they see the new 'Transformers' film. He went on to reveal he is playing Orion Pax - a young Optimus Prime - and the movie will reveal a "side of this character that audiences haven’t seen before".

Tyree is giving voice to the character of D-16 - a young Megatron - and he added: "This origin story is how they transformed from brothers in arms to sworn enemies."

Paramount has described the film as "the long-awaited origin story of how the most iconic characters in the Transformers universe, Orion Pax and D-16, went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron."

'Transformers One' is slated for release on September 13.