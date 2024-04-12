O.J. Simpson reportedly died surrounded by all four of his children.

The 76-year-old former footballer - who was famously acquitted of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in the 1990s - passed away in Las Vegas on Wednesday (10.04.24) after a battle with cancer and it's now been revealed his kids rushed to his bedside to say goodbye as he received end of life care.

According to TMZ.com, O.J.'s two children from his marriage to Nicole - Sydney, 38, and Justin, 35 - went to see their dad along with his two older children - Jason and Arnelle - from his previous marriage to Marguerite Whitley.

The website reports "dozens of friends" flocked to visit OJ at his home prior to his death but everyone who went to see him - including medical staff - were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements to keep news of his condition secret while they were also reportedly banned from taking their phones into the room with O.J.

O.J.'s death was confirmed in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, which read: "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.

"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace - The Simpson Family."

The former NFL star's death came just weeks after dismissed reports he was receiving hospice care after battling prostate cancer.

In a video posted on X in February, O.J. declared: "Hey X world, hospice? Hospice? You’re talking about hospice? No, I’m not even in the hospital. I don’t know who put that out there.

"In any event, I'm hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas, and all is well. So hey guys, take care, and have a good Super Bowl weekend."