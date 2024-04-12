Jewel has described Kevin Costner as a "great person" and admitted she's baffled by the "intense" speculation over their relationship status.

The pair sparked romance rumours late last year when they were spotted spending Thanksgiving together and they were later pictured at a charity event in the British Virgin Islands, but they have both stayed quiet about the gossip.

However, Jewel, 49, has now confessed her admiration for the 69-year-old actor and admitted she can't understand why the gossip has been so widely talked about. She told Elle magazine: "He’s a great person ... the public fascination is intense for sure."

Kevin has been going through an acrimonious divorce from his wife of almost two decades Christine Baumgartner, while Jewel was previously married to rodeo champion Ty Murray.

In the interview with Elle, Jewel admitted her 2014 divorce was a life-changing event and she tried her best to find a way to balance life as a single parent with her career by focusing on projects other than music.

She said: "Realising I was going to be a single mom at 40, and that the music job is just moving 24/7, I knew I had a big decision to make.

"It reminded me of being 18 and homeless; my whole life got disrupted. Divorce is obviously super painful, and you have to redefine everything.

"I wanted to make a living, but I wanted to do it authentically ...

"For me, motherhood inspired a whole new level of healing, a new set of behavioural tools, and required creating a different life that had more stability because the music industry is just incredibly unstable. Creating a different income source and building a wellness company was really interesting to me, and creatively and intellectually stimulating."