Ruby Wax’s shock moment when OJ Simpson pretended to stab her in the style of Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Psycho’ has resurfaced online.

The clip was shot for a 1998 BBC documentary that saw the comic, 70, interview the acquitted double-murder suspect and has reemerged since Simpson’s death aged 76 on Wednesday (10.04.24).

Ruby is seen on the show concluding it by talking directly to the camera, saying: “After we finished filming, Simpson said to me that he has a surprise for me – and I genuinely was surprised.

“I think it was his idea of a joke.”

The show then cuts to Simpson knocking Ruby’s hotel door, which she opens to find him wielding a banana like a knife above his head and bringing it down repeatedly in a stabbing motion while making screeching noises to imitate the strings that soundtracked the shower stabbing scene in Hitchcock’s 1960 horror ‘Psycho’.

The show ends with a close-up of Simpson looking wide-eyed and crazed.

It has spread online since his family announced on Thursday (11.04.24) he had died, 30 years after he went on trial for the slaughter of his ex-wife Nicole Brown, 35, and her 25-year-old friend Ron Goldman at her LA home.

Despite being acquitted after an 11-month trial in which it was argued police mishandled DNA evidence, Simpson was found liable for the deaths in a civil case.

Ruby met with Simpson after he was acquitted in his criminal case and she said he phoned her on April 1 and said: “I killed her, April Fools!”

She added he told her his favourite poem was about Lizzie Borden – an American woman tried and acquitted of the axe murders of her dad and stepmother in 1892.

Ruby has also said she thought Simpson wanted her to “bust him” for Nicole and Ron’s murders, adding: “I thought I could bust him. (I thought) he’d say on air, ‘Yes he did it’, and I’d get him in jail. So I was being public defender.”