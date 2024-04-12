EA has denied it has ditched the 'Dead Space' franchise.

Following a false report on Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Mornings that said EA Motive had decided not proceed with the remake of 'Dead Space 2' due to poor sales of the first remake in the survival horror game franchise, EA has denied this to be the case.

It said in a statement to IGN: “We don’t normally comment on rumors but there is no validity to this story.”

It was reported by insider Jeff Grubb that a 'Dead Space 2' remake was cancelled due to the low sales, but Jason Schreier clarified that it was a sequel to the remake, rather than a remake of 'Dead Space 2'.

'Dead Space' is one of the most iconic horror franchises in gaming.

Meanwhile, former PlayStation executive Connie Booth recently joined Electronic Arts (EA).

The businesswoman served as Sony Interactive Entertainment’s vice-president of Product Development since 1995, and oversaw PlayStation’s early ventures into the industry, with iconic titles like ‘Crash Bandicoot’ releasing under her watch. After the company confirmed Connie had left Sony in October 2023, and she has since taken a position at the ‘Battlefield’ publisher.

Speaking to IGN, EA Entertainment head Laura Miele said: “Connie spent more than 30 years helping to build Sony Interactive Entertainment’s internal studios and is responsible for guiding the development of some of their biggest franchises, including ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ 1 and 2, ‘The Last of Us’, ‘Ghost of Tsushima’, ‘Uncharted’, ‘Ratchet and Clank’, to name just a few.

“She is known for having created an incredible developer-first culture and supporting creative vision while driving innovation.

“I have known Connie for many years and have always been impressed by her love and commitment to games. She especially cares about game developers. She has an impeccable reputation within the development community and will undoubtedly have a positive impact on our games.”

Connie will be joining the gaming juggernaut as the company’s Group General Manager for Action RPGs (role-playing-games) and will oversee ‘Iron Man’ developer EA Motive, ‘Black Panther’ creators Cliffhanger, and ‘Mass Effect’ studio BioWare.