The upcoming James Bond game, 'Project 007', promises to be the "best 007 game ever made".

Developer IO Interactive has recruited 'Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora' developer Rodrigo Santoro to take on the title in the role of missions director, and he has made a bold promise.

He said in a statement: “Right now, I am looking forward to start working with the team, and together, delivering the best 007 game ever made.

“I admire how the studio dares to innovate and create new memorable game experiences. This is particularly remarkable in times when most companies are focused on making sequels.”

Frederik Villumsen, associate production director, added: “Since we started the interview process last year, it was clear that Rodrigo stood out from the crowd. […] His critical thinking and enthusiasm are qualities we welcome, and we look forward to seeing him make an impact as Missions Director, where he will direct the balancing of story, art and gameplay to design the most amazing Bond missions.”

It was previously revealed that the game will be "the ultimate spycraft fantasy" and will be "closer" in tone to Daniel Craig's Bond.

IO Interactive's CEO and co-owner Hakan Abrak revealed what to expect from the game with a brand new Bond story based on the suave spy from the iconic action movies.

Speaking to Edge magazine, he said: “The few other breadcrumbs we’re able to pick up in the office suggest a tone closer to Daniel Craig than Roger Moore, and perhaps a more scripted experience than Hitman‘s freeform jaunts.

“It’s been pitched as ‘the ultimate spycraft fantasy,’ which suggests gadgets – and perhaps a step away from the murderous objectives of Agent 47.”

Abrak previously teased in an interview with IGN: "It's important to mention: doing a licensed game is new to us. We've only done our own, original IPs, right? We've created these characters... ourselves, from scratch.

"So, I think for us to really embrace this fully, and really, as I said before, we don't like to work 'mechanical.'

"It's not just because it's a big IP, or it's a licensed game, and commercially this is interesting... It means nothing to us. We've taken a lot of non-commercial risks before.

"So, for us, it's about... we need to feel it, deep inside. The passion needs to be there, so it was very important for us that it wasn't a movie adaptation.

"So, it wasn't a game about... a specific movie, where the story has already been told."