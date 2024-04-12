'Baldur’s Gate 3' was the big winner at the BAFTA Game Awards, taking home four prizes.

Larian Studios' hit role-playing title was nominated for 10 accolades and ultimately walked away with Best Game, Music, Narrative and Performer in a Supporting Role for Andrew Wincott – and the EE Players’ Choice Award, the only award voted for by the public.

It beat off stiff competition from 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' and Nintendo's 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom'

'Alan Wake 2' scooped two BAFTAs for Artistic Achievement and Audio Achievement.

'Super Mario Bros. Wonder' took Best Family and Multiplayer, 'Viewfinder' won Best British Game and New Intellectual Property.

Nadji Jeter won Performer in a Leading Role as Miles Morales in 'Marvel’s Spider-Man 2'.

'Venba' was crowned Best Debut Game.

Elsewhere, 'Cyberpunk 2077' won Best Evolving Game; 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' won Technical Achievement; and Tchia landed Best Game Beyond Entertainment.

Finally, 'HI-FI Rush' won Animation, whilst 'Dave the Diver' took Game Design.

The ceremony took place at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London on Thursday night (11.04.24).

The BAFTA Games Awards is part of the London Games Festival, which runs from 9 April to 25 April across the UK capital. Find out more via https://games.london.