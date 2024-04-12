OJ Simpson’s ‘Dream Team’ lawyer Robert Blasier has admitted the acquitted double-murder suspect had a “strong ego” that “clouded” his judgement.

Robert, 76, was among the nine-attorney line up who defended Simpson – who died aged 76 from cancer on Wednesday (10.04.24) – during his 1994 ‘Trail of the Century’, when he was accused of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown, 35, and her 25-year-old friend Ron Goldman.

He told People: “Obviously, it was a huge case in everybody's past.

“And it was remarkable. The whole case was just remarkable, both the civil and the criminal case.”

Robert – along with of lawyers Carl Douglas, Johnnie Cochran, Robert Shapiro, F Lee Bailey, Barry Scheck, Robert Kardashian, Peter Neufeld, Gerald F Uelmen and Shawn Holley – got Simpson acquitted in 1995 for the murders of Nicole and Ron.

But former MFL star Simpson, known as ‘The Juice’, was found liable for Nicole and Ron’s deaths in a civil trial in 1997 and ordered to pay their families $33.5 million.

Robert also told People he and his ex-wife lived with Simpson during the civil case, sparked by Nicole and Ron’s families pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit against the athlete-turned-actor in civil court in 1996.

He added: “I lived down there with him and got to know him very well. It was a wonderful experience for me and getting to know him was special for me.

“(Simpson) had a very strong ego, as you can probably understand, that kind of clouded a lot of his reactions.”

Lawyer Carl Douglas, 68, added to People: “OJ just loved the affection of the adoring public, and he always hoped that he would be able to recapture that adoration after this trial.

“He relished that positive attention.

“There could be three people out of a hundred who were saying things positive and he would only remember the three that were positive and care less about the others and what they thought about him… (his) legacy is a complicated one.”