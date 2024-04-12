OJ Simpson is said to have died owing more than $100 million to the families of his butchered ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

The former NFL player, dubbed ‘The Juice’, died on Wednesday (10.04.24) aged 76 after a prostate cancer fight, and an attorney chasing the missing cash has now said he passed away without giving “penance” to the slaughtered pair’s families after he was ordered to pay them millions of dollars in compensation when he was found liable for their deaths in a civil case, following his acquittal in 1995 in a criminal trial.

Lawyer David Cook told the Daily Mail: “He died without penance. We don’t know what he has, where it is or who is in control.

“We will pick up where we are and keep going with it.”

He added about hoping to find cash in Simpson’s estate: “Is there money to be had? Hopefully. Do I know exactly what it is? No, but we’ll figure that out soon.

“Ron Goldman is gone, murdered. We have to fight on for him.

“We’ve had this problem for a long, long time. It could be in a trust, it could be probate. It could be all gone.”

Simpson was arrested in 1994 for the murders of Nicole, 35, and waiter Ron, 25, at her Los Angeles home and was sensationally acquitted after an 11-month trial in which his $50,000-a-day, nine-strong ‘Dream Team’ line-up of defence attorneys argued police mishandled DNA evidence.

Even though Simpson was spared jail, a separate civil trial jury found the former NFL player-turned actor liable for the deaths in 1997 and ordered him to pay $33.5million to their families.

The Goldman family had been pursuing the money up to the point of Simpson’s death after reportedly only receiving $123,000.

Debt collection attorney David Cook who is working for Ron’s dad said the debt with interest has now grown to more than $100 million.

Simpson was living in a $3.6 million five-bedroom house while he battled cancer.

In 2017, it was alleged he had transferred money to his children Sydney, 38, and Justin Simpson, 35, to avoid payment off his civil compensation debt, but they deny the claim.