Spotify is developing a new feature to rival TikTok.

The music streaming platform has created a new feature that will reportedly allow subscribers to speed up, slow down, and edit songs from their favourite artists, in a similar manner to the viral video sharing app.

WSJ reports "The effort is an opportunity for Spotify to seize listening time that it has so far ceded to social platforms such as TikTok. On TikTok, 38% of songs had their speeds or pitches modified in 2023, up from 25% in 2022, according to the content identification technology and data firm Pex. "

Singer Isabela LaRose noticed enjoyed particular success with the sped-up version of her single 'i'm yours' and noticed how the feature can be beneficial to artists on the platform,

She said: "It can help build a more dedicated fan base because they feel they can engage with the song and be a part of your success."

Other tracks to have gone viral in a sped-up format include Keane classic 'Somewhere Only We Know', which has had 33 million streams, as well as SZA's 'Saturn', which went viral when she released it inlive, sped-up, a cappella and instrumental.

