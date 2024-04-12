‘Fallout 4’’s long-anticipated update has a release date at last.

Fresh from the release of the TV adaptation of the popular action role-playing game, Bethesda has revealed the release date for the ‘Fallout 4’ next-gen update.

The update will be launching on April 25 and will be available on Xbox Series X and S as well as PlayStation 5. It will include native applications for the consoles, Performance mode, and Quality mode settings. In addition, it will also feature stability improvements and fixes allowing the game to be played with a higher resolution and up to 60 frames per second.

Bethesda has also confirmed that there will be a free update improving the stability as well as adding login and quest fixes to ‘Fallout 4’ on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game will also receive a free update for PC which will include widescreen and ultra-widescreen support along with the Creation Kit receiving fixes and additional quest updates.

Bethesda also stated that the PC version of ‘Fallout 4’ on Steam, Microsoft Store and GOG will give players stability, mods, and bug fixes. ‘Fallout 4’ will not only be Steam Deck verified but will also be sold on the Epic Games Store.

The developer has revealed additional content in the updates for ‘Fallout 4’ including Enclave Remnants which will introduce The Enclave into the game’s narrative. In a quest titled “Echoes of the Past”, players will be set the challenge of preventing The Enclave from harming the Commonwealth.

In addition to the workshop items and the Enclave Colonel uniform, the game will also include Creation Club features such as Enclave Weapon Skins, Enclave Armour Skins, Tesla Cannon, Hellfire Power Armour, X-02 Power Armour, and Heavy Incinerator.

The game will also include a Makeshift Weapon Pack which will allow players to interact with several seemingly common items that can be utilised as effective weaponry. These include a baseball launcher, a nail gun, and a piggy bank.

Finally, the updates will provide the game with a Halloween Workshop which will include 38 new Halloween ornaments such as witches, cauldrons, ghouls and many more items themed around the spooky season. All of these features are remnants from a Halloween party gone wrong hosted by the New England Technocrat Society.