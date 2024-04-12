Tom Brady could make a return to the NFL.

The Super Bowl-winning star announced his retirement in February 2023 - but Tom has now hinted at making a surprise comeback to the sport.

During an appearance on the 'DeepCut with VicBlends' podcast, Tom was asked: "Let's say, one day there's a situation ... if it's the 49ers, maybe heading to the playoffs, offense is great. God forbid somebody goes down, would you pick up the phone?"

Tom then interjected and said: "Patriots? Could be. Raiders? Could be, you never know."

Tom, 46, is actually a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and he acknowledged that it could hinder a possible comeback.

Despite this, Tom admitted that he's open to making a return to the NFL, likening it to Michael Jordan's NBA comeback.

He said: "I'm not opposed to it.

"I don't know if they're gonna let me if I become an owner of an NFL team but I don't know if ... I don't know, I'm always going to be in good shape, always be able to throw the ball.

"So, to come in for a little bit like MJ coming back? I don't know if they'd let me but I wouldn't be opposed to it."

Tom first announced his retirement in 2022, before he subsequently performed a dramatic U-turn and made a high-profile return to the NFL.

However, in 2023, Tom insisted that he was "retiring for good".

The sports icon - who was married to Gisele Bundchen between 2009 and 2022 - said at the time: "I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring for good.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. I won't be long winded. You only get one long emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."