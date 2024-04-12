Perrie Edwards 'has never lived with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain'

Published
2024/04/12 20:00 (BST)

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have "never lived together".

The 30-year-old pop star and the professional soccer player have been together for eight years - but they've never actually lived under the same roof.

Perrie - who has Axel, two, with the England international - said on 'The Jonathan Ross Show': "I can't lie, it is hard.

"When he was playing for Liverpool and based in Manchester, it was so easy to do the back and forth but Turkey is a little bit further and he doesn't get a lot of time off.

"I'm trying to launch a solo career whilst having a two year old so it is a lot to juggle but we make it work for the ones we love, don't we?

"We've never lived together anyway - the whole eight years we've been in a relationship, we've never actually lived together."

Perrie and Alex "don't argue", even though they both experience stresses in their working lives.

She added: "I'm very stubborn, I'm very emotional but not in the best way. I will hold a grudge for anything he might say."

Perrie and Alex, 30, have been engaged since 2022.

The chart-topping singer - who shot to stardom as part of Little Mix - took to social media at the time to announce the news, revealing that Alex got down on one knee to propose to her.

Alongside a series of photos of the proposal, Perrie wrote on Instagram: "Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES! (sic)"

In the Instagram photos, Perrie is seen with her hand covering her mouth, while Alex is on one knee with an engagement box in his hand.

© BANG Media International

perrieedwards alexoxladechamberlain littlemix

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended