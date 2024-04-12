'The Talk' will end in December 2024.

The long-running TV talk-show has been renewed for a 15th and final season, with CBS confirming that 'The Talk' will receive a "proper sendoff" in December.

In a joint statement, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and David Stapf, the CBS Studios president, said: "'The Talk' broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format.

"Throughout the years, it has been a key programme on CBS' top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe."

The statement also recognised the contributions of the show's co-hosts.

It continued: "It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our Executive Producer/Showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew.

"We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons. We truly appreciate the skill, creativity, and dedication everyone involved brought to the show every day. And of course, we thank the numerous guests who appeared, and the millions of viewers who tuned in daily.

"For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves when it concludes in December 2024."

'The Talk' first aired back in 2010, when the show was co-hosted by the likes of Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Leah Remini, Julie Chen Moonves, Holly Robinson Peete and Marissa Jaret Winokur.