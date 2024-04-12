Oprah Winfrey turns to Gayle King for "real therapy".

The 70-year-old TV star has been friends with Gayle, 69, for decades, and Oprah has often turned to her showbiz pal for help and support, rather than a professional therapist.

Oprah told PEOPLE: "I've never been to a therapist because I had so many on the show, but my real therapy came from downloading whatever was happening in the day with Gayle every night."

Oprah and Gayle supported each other throughout the early years of their careers.

The TV icon shared: "There wasn't a day that we missed being on some kind of phone call talking about what had happened in our days."

Oprah is now hugely grateful for Gayle's support.

She said: "I've had one of the best friendships anybody could have. And you can only do that when somebody cares as much about your success, your sadnesses, your triumphs as you do."

Meanwhile, Oprah previously revealed that she wants to "help other people to rise".

The veteran star has already achieved a huge amount in her own career, and she's now keen to support other people.

Oprah - who hosted her eponymous talk show for 25 seasons - told PEOPLE: "I still continue to rise, and I’m in a space now where my offering is to help other people to rise. The principle that is the underbelly, the cornerstone for how I operate in the world … Life is better when you share it."

Oprah has already helped to transform the lives of lots of people. However, she remains as determined and as a ambitious as ever.

The billionaire shared: "I now know that what Maya Angelou told me when I came back from opening my school in South Africa and I was like, 'Oh, Maya, this school is going to be my greatest legacy, these girls.' And she said, 'You have no idea what your legacy's going to be ... because your legacy is never one thing. Your legacy is every life you've touched.'"