Lala Kent was "sobbing uncontrollably" after the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion.

The 33-year-old beauty admits that the latest reunion was unlike anything she's previously experienced.

Lala said on the 'Housewives Nightcap' podcast: "Whether we were beefing or not, for however many years I’ve been on this show, these people are honest. They just tell it like it is."

However, Lala believes there's been a tangible shift in recent times, following Tom Sandoval's 2023 cheating scandal.

She explained: "At this stage of the game, I was like, ‘I feel so grossed out'. At the reunion, people [were] looking at me dead in the eyes being like, ‘That never happened.'"

Lala recalled breaking down in tears after the cast reunion.

The TV star said: "Even thinking about it now, I was so frustrated that I was sobbing uncontrollably after."

Earlier this month, Lala revealed that she looked at her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars "a little differently" at the cast reunion.

Lala accused some of her co-stars of being dishonest - but she refused to name names.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Lala shared: "I thought it wasn't a group going into season 11. I don't know what it's like with the rest of them, but I kind of look at them a little differently.

"I feel like these people who I thought were so honest are actually not. I was feeling like, 'Oh we got some fraudulence in the mix.'"

Lala then spoke in cryptic terms about one particular castmate.

Asked which of her castmates she was referring to, Lala replied: "There's just something about her. There's just something about her. Or there's nothing about her. You guys make the call."