Sabrina Carpenter questioned "everything" about herself after she suffered heartbreak for the first time.

The 24-year-old singer suffered heartbreak with an unnamed partner two years ago, and Sabrina has now confessed that she struggled to deal with the fallout.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for 'New Music Daily', the blonde beauty shared: "I was heartbroken two years ago. I was in a really, really different mental place."

Sabrina admitted to feeling lost amid her heartbreak, and it took her some time to recover from the setback.

The 'Almost Love' hitmaker said: "Those instincts, like the trust in yourself, just the ability to move throughout a room without questioning if other people's opinions are more important than your own ... and it just comes with time and it comes with ease."

Sabrina has rediscovered her confidence in recent times, and she's now focused on "having fun".

The singer - who is currently dating actor Barry Keoghan - said: "I think there's a big difference between two years ago and now, but I'm just having fun now, which I think is the biggest difference."

Sabrina doesn't want to become over-reliant on any partner.

She explained: "I want to maintain the sense of myself that really feels whole on my own. And I think that when you're searching for someone else or something else to make you feel whole, then you have more work to do. I mean, it's easier said than done."

Meanwhile, Sabrina previously claimed that she's always been firmly focused on her music career.

The pop star insisted that music has always been her number one priority.

She told WhoWhatWear: "There was never really a question. Music was always the thing as a child that made me feel like I understood more about life."