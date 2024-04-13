Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell "don't agree on everything".

The 78-year-old actress has been with Kurt since 1983 and although they're still in love with each other, they don't always see eye-to-eye on everything.

During an appearance on 'Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend', Goldie shared: "We don't agree on everything.

"His politics are different than mine.

"You know, there's all these things that could divide you. But the one thing that we have, the greatest thing in God's world, is our family.

"That is where we thrive and where we have incredible amounts of joy and really focus on that."

Goldie was immediately attracted to Kurt - but it was other factors that really drew her to the actor.

The actress - who has Oliver, 47, and Kate, 44, with ex-husband Bill Hudson, as well as Wyatt, 37, with Kurt - said: "I can't explain it, but he was the one for me.

"It wasn't just because he was sexy and handsome and all of those things you get turned on by; it was because he matched my devotion to children to be number one.

"The seduction was really his personality and his focus on the children."

Goldie previously admitted that she loves Kurt's honesty.

The Hollywood star told PEOPLE: "Like it or not, he can’t lie.

"I mean, he’s lied a little. But the truth of the matter is that what you see is what you get.

"He doesn’t fake. He’s not a womaniser, where he’s [trying to be] cool. I like the fact that he’s not pretending to be somebody else."

Goldie also hailed her partner as "one of the great actors of all time".

She said: "He’s really, really smart.

"I like that when he puts his mind to something, it can be a little obsessive-compulsive, but at the same time, he gets it right. I think he’s one of the great actors of all time. And he’s a fantastic father."