Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to Roberto Cavalli following his death.

The flamboyant fashion designer - who is best known for creating his eponymous fashion house in the 70s - has passed away at the age of 83 and Victoria took to Instagram to share her sadness at the news.

She wrote: "So sorry to hear the sad news of Roberto's passing. He'll forever be an icon."

Brazilian model Adriana Lima wrote on X: "Unapologetic in style spirit. We lost a legend today. Rest in Peace, @Roberto-Cavalli."

And, Giorgio Armani also paid a glowing tribute to the designer.

Armani, 89, said in a statement: "I cannot imagine a vision of fashion more distant from mine than that of Roberto Cavalli, yet I have always had enormous respect for him: Roberto was a true artist, wild and wonderful in his use of prints, capable of transforming fantasy into seductive clothes.

"I have learnt with great sadness of his passing: his Tuscan verve will be greatly missed."

Cavalli was well-known for his glamorous designs and prints. His brand rose to international prominence in the 90s, when his designs were worn by the likes of Beckham, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez.

Fausto Puglisi, who has been the creative director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020, said in a statement posted on Instagram: "Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always. It is the greatest honour of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style. Rest in peace you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me. (sic)"

Sergio Azzolari, the CEO at Roberto Cavalli, insisted that the designer's legacy will always be a "source of inspiration".

He said: "The Roberto Cavalli company shares condolences with Mr. Cavalli’s family loss. His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration."