Suki Waterhouse has had a baby girl.

The 32-year-old singer recently gave birth to her baby with 'Twilight' star Robert Pattinson and explained that she feels "very lucky" because she now has an "amazing little lady" in her life.

Speaking live on stage during her Coachella set on Friday (12.04.24), she said: "I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down. I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."

The 'Daisy Jones and the Six' star - who is yet to reveal the name of the little one - recently admitted that she has been filled with "exhilarating joy" following the birth, and is "proud" of everything that her body has done.

Alongside a series of mirror selfies, Suki - who has been in a relationship with Robert since 2018 - wrote on Instagram: "the fourth trimester has been… humbling! the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period. [heart emojis] (sic)"

Prior to that, Suki took to social media to share the first photo of her newborn child.

The actress wrote on Instagram: "welcome to the world angel [heart emoji] (sic)"

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that Robert is already keen to have more children with Suki.

The 37-year-old actor has so far relished the challenge of fatherhood, and he's reportedly keen to have a big family one day.

The source told DailyMail.com: "Rob has taken to fatherhood the same way he has taken his film roles, with complete seriousness and joy.