Jelly Roll has been on a major health kick.

The 39-year-old country music star - whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord - thinks he has most more than 70lbs after embarking on a strict exercise routine combined with a low calorie diet.

He told People: "I'm probably down 70-something pounds. I've been really kicking a***, man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."

The 'Dead Man Blues' crooner has enjoyed major success over the last 12 months and believes his sudden award-winning triumphs could be down to the notion that his music "touches people" in a different way to other songs that are on the charts.

He said: "I've always said this and I mean it, man, I know my music touches people different. My songs aren't something you listen to by the pool on a Saturday.

"My music's something you listen to that really gets you through something, and it means so much to stand in front of them and meet as many them as I can every night. I wish I could have lunch with anybody my song's ever helped."

The 'Save Me' hitmaker recently claimed that his faith has played a part in his achievements.

He told Fox News Digital: "It wasn't like something I did on the side. Like, it was my job. And I just always had faith that God had a bigger purpose for what I was trying to do.

"God never called the equipped. God always equipped the call. I think that I am a living manifestation of that.

"I would think that people look at me, and they see a piece of me in then. And when I have a small victory, now they're like, 'That's one for us.'

"Like, that's for, like, all the losers — all the people that still kind of live between right and wrong. That's our guy up there."