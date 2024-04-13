Paris Hilton spent her life saving clothes for her daughter before she was born.

The 42-year-old heiress is married to Carter Reum and already has Phoenix, 15, months with him but the couple welcomed London towards the end of last year and she revealed that she already had multiple pieces of fashion put away for her.

She told Us Weekly: "I’ve saved pieces for London my entire life before she was [even] here!"

The former 'Simple Life' star added that it was something that her mother Kathy had done for her as she gushed that her own daughter is going to have "quite the wardrobe" as she grows.

She said: "Ever since the beginning, my mom saved me so many amazing pieces. So I always knew one day when I had a daughter that I wanted to save her all of my favorite iconic pieces. She is going to have quite the wardrobe!"

Following the birth of her little girl, Paris noted that her life felt "so complete" with her children.

Speaking on the 'TODAY' show, she said: "She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl. We're just over the moon."

The blonde beauty announced the arrival of their daughter via a social media post.

Alongside a photo of some baby clothes, Paris wrote on Instagram: "Thankful for my baby girl [tears, heart and baby emojis] (sic)"

Paris also revealed the inspiration behind her baby's name.

She said on the 'I am Paris' podcast: "I've always wanted to name my daughter London. I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter."