Nicole Kidman's wedding day was one of the most "emotional things" that has ever happened to her.

The 56-year-old actress - who was initially married to fellow Hollywood star Tom Cruise from 1990 until 2001 and has Isabella, 31, and 29-year-old Connor with him - tied the knot with musician Keith Urban in 2005 and reflected that the day was "extraordinary", especially as she was in the company of her late father.

She told People: "I remember being in Sydney and driving down the street and I was with my dad, who's obviously not around now, and he was in the car with me… We were driving to the church and there were so many people on the street, sort of celebrating us.

"It was just one of the most emotional things in my life… It really was an extraordinary day."

At the time, a wedding guest said: "Nicole cried all the way to the church in the car."

Another said: "When Nicole and Keith looked at each other it was like they were the only two people in the room… It was the most incredible wedding."

The 'Expats' star went on to have Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, with her second husband and recently admitted that she feels "so lucky" to have a support network around her that allows her to continue her career.

She said: "I have my sister, mother, nieces, nephews, daughters. I'm raising a soon to be 16-year-old and a 13-year-old who are divine. They're just lovely people and I'm so lucky that I have Keith, who's just my love, my deep, deep love.

"That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back to."