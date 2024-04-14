Sofia Vergara has declared her love for her new boyfriend.

The 'Griselda' actress - who split from husband Joe Manganiello in July 2023 after seven years of marriage - praised orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman as she revealed he was helping to support her as she recovers from knee surgery.

Sharing a photo of the doctor smiling in his scrubs, she wrote on her Instagram Story: "If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night... ! Luv u Dr @jdsaliman (sic)"

The 'America's Got Talent' judge was first romantically linked to the medic in October 2023.

A source told People magazine at the time: "She is enjoying life. She seems positive and full of energy.

“Sofía has been handling the divorce well. It wasn’t an easy decision, but she is doing great now."

Earlier this year, Sofia revealed that she's open to "having fun and meeting people".

Asked if she's been using any dating apps in her bid to find love, Sofia told the Daily Mail newspaper: "No, I wish! I’m bad with technology, so I’m sure I would click on the wrong ones.

"I’m open to having fun and meeting people."

The 51-year-old actress doesn't feel as through she "needs" to find a new husband. But Sofia remains open to the idea of meeting someone new.

She shared: "I need a husband! No, I don’t need a husband, I want one.

"It doesn’t even have to be a husband. A partner."

In 2023, Sofia and Joe announced their divorce via a joint statement.

The former couple said at the time: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."