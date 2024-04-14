Kate Hudson is "ready to take the criticism" that may come with the launch of her music career.

The 44-year-old actress has been one of the biggest stars in Hollywood for decades but released her debut single 'Talk About Love' in March and ahead of launching an album, admitted that the shift has not actually been a "sudden thing" for her personally.

She told Britain's HELLO magazine: "It's actually not a sudden thing. I've been writing music my whole life. I just never shared it. I guess I was waiting for the right time to do that and this is it. I'm excited to share. It's vulnerable, but I feel ready to take the criticism. My hope is that it is received with the warmth that I created it with."

The 'Almost Famous' star - who is the daughter of Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn and singer Bill Hudson - has "always loved singing" because she finds it more personal" than acting and feels "ready" to make the switch

She said: "I had never sung in such an intimate space. It was very unforgiving, but also really good for me.

"I have always loved singing. It's way more personal [than acting]. It's the most vulnerable you can be to write and put out music that is all your words, your life experiences, little poetry songs, and then hope that people like it. But I feel ready to do it."

But Kate - who Ryder, 20 and Bingham, 12 with ex-husband Chris Robinson as well as five-year-old Rani with partner Danny Fujikawa - assured fans she will "never" give up acting entirely and still likes to believe she has a "normal life" after all these years in show business.

She said: "I like to think it hasn't. I like having a normal life. I'm a homebody. I'm one of those moms that wakes up and makes waffles with whipped cream. I like my domestic life."