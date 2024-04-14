Prince Edward is taking on the "distinct honour" of being Colonel of the Scots Guards.

The Duke of Edinburgh is set to take over the role from the 88-year-old Duke of Kent, who is set to retire from the position after 50 years following a final annual remembrance event on Sunday (14.04.24), and admitted he has "a degree of trepidation" about living up the standard set by his late mother's cousin.

Edward said in a statement: “The Duke of Kent has been an extraordinary Colonel of the Scots Guards. Quite apart from his depth of knowledge and keen understanding of the Regiment and all those who serve, past and present, he has been a tireless and passionate advocate.

“It is a distinct honour to be asked and entrusted by His Majesty to serve as the next Colonel. However, I accept with a degree of trepidation as I will undoubtedly be measured against the formidable record and reputation of my predecessor. I can only promise to do my best.”

The Duke of Kent hailed his 50 years of duty as a "true honour" which will "forever fill [him] with great joy".

He said: “Serving as Colonel of the Scots Guards since 1974, the longest anyone has spent in this role, has been a true honour and one which will forever fill me with great joy.

“Through those years, I have seen the work of the Scots Guards during peacetime and war and witnessed their bravery, selfless courage and devotion to duty.

“To my fellow Scots Guardsmen, I am immensely proud to have served you all.

“I am delighted that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh will continue to champion all that you do and work towards preserving your great legacy.”

The Scots Guards paid a heartfelt tribute to the former soldier - who retired from the Army in 1976 - while welcoming their new colonel.

Colonel JDL Leask, Regimental Lieutenant Colonel of the Scots Guards, said of the Duke: “He is the only Colonel most of us have known.

“He has been a constant in a rapidly changing world.

“His loyalty to the Regiment and selfless commitment to the country has been an example to us all.

“The Regiment is delighted that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh will shortly become the twenty-seventh Colonel Scots Guards.

“This is a seminal moment for us. It marks the end of a remarkable era and the start of a new and exciting chapter in our long and distinguished history.”

Last year, the Duke of Kent handed over his long-held role of President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission to Princess Anne.

He retains patronages with nearly 140 other organisations and will continue as Royal Colonel of the 1st Battalion, The Rifles, Honorary Air Chief Marshal of The Royal Air Force and Colonel In Chief of The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.