Jennifer Aniston is "still excited" by fame - even though she has "learned lessons".

The 55year-old actress shot to global fame in the early 1990s when she was cast as Rachel Green in 'Friends' opposite Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and the late Matthew Perry but whilst everything was "magic" in those days, she admitted that they all have a little more experience these days.

She told People: "Oh, everything was the most exciting thing on the planet. It was just magic. Nothing was not exciting. And it’s still exciting, but we’ve had more experiences. We’ve learned more lessons. There’s a little more behind us."

Since the NBC sitcom ended its 10-season run, Jennifer has gone on to a major Hollywood career with roles in films like 'Marley and Me', and is currently starring opposite Reese Witherspoon in Apple+ hit 'The Morning Show' but admitted that all these years later, amongst the biggest lessons she has learned throughout her career is just to "be kind" and have "patience" with her co-stars.

She said: "There’s so many. Patience, to be kind, to respect your fellow actors. And just tell the truth."

Jennifer had been struggling to make it in Hollywood until she had a chance meeting with television executive Warren Littlefield in a gas station, who recommended her for the part in 'Friends'.

But when the actress was asked what advice she would give her younger self, she admitted that she wouldn't be so focused on "making it" big as she remembered her first acting appearance in a school Nativity play at the age of 11.

Discussing when she first caught the acting bug, she said: "Probably when I was onstage for the first time when I was about 11. I was in a Nativity play, and I played the archangel. From that moment on I caught the bug.

"That feeling when it wasn’t about “making it” but just working—maintain that."