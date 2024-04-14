Tom Cruise gave Dakota Fanning her first mobile phone.

The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor, 61, famed for gifting his pals cakes for special occasions, gave her the present for her 11th birthday after they starred together in 2005’s ‘War of the Worlds’ – and has sent her a gift every year since.

She told Harper’s Bazaar in a joint interview with her 47-year-old ‘Ripley’ co-star Andrew Scott about the phone present when they were asked: “Who gave Dakota her first cell phone?”

Andrew guessed: “Okay, well it’s going to be some Hollywood icon… Tom Cruise?”

Dakota agreed and said Tom had given her a Motorola Razr when she turned 11, with Andrew asking: “Were you so excited?”

Dakota replied: “Oh, my God, I was so excited.”

But she said she “didn’t have anybody to call or text at that time”, adding: “You know, I was 11. But I loved having it. I loved it. I felt so cool.”

She went on: “Tom sends me a birthday gift every year, and has since that birthday.

“So thoughtful. Really, really nice.”

Andrew joked: “He’s never given me anything.”

Tom’s Motorola Razr was far from the only gift Dakota got from a Hollywood A-lister during the early days of her career.

While again appearing alongside Andrew for Elle’s ‘Ask Me Anything’ interview series, the actress said the “best” wrap gift she ever received was given to her by Kurt Russell, 73, with whom she co-star in 2005’s ‘Dreamer’.

She said: “Kurt Russell gave me a horse.”

Andrew joked: “That could be your autobiography: ‘Kurt Russell Gave Me a Horse: The Dakota Fanning Story.’”

Dakota – who has also starred alongside 69-year-old Denzel Washington – also insisted despite repeatedly acting with Hollywood greats, she didn’t get intimidated.

She said: “Because I grew up familiar with being around people who would be considered ‘intimidating’ kind of, I think it might’ve numbed that side of me a little.

“When you’re eight years old you’re sort of just getting to know a person as a person and not thinking about all of the other stuff, you know?”