Nicole Kidman says she’s “so lucky” to have married Keith Urban.

The ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ actress, 56, who has daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13, with her musician husband, also 56, said she fell for him fast after he stood outside her New York home at 5am with a bunch of flowers – with the couple marrying just over a year after their initial meeting at an event in Los Angeles in 2005.

She told People: “I’m so lucky that I have Keith who’s just my love, my deep, deep love.”

Nicole has also told People about the moment she fell in love with Keith: “It was my (38th) birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5am on my stoop in New York.

“That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’”

Nicole added the early days of their romance were “pretty intense”, but said she was convinced she had met “The One”.

She went on: “I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is.’”

Nicol and Keith got hitched in her native Australia and the pair have stayed close by making sure to make time for each other and their family despite demanding work schedules.

The actress added: “I remember talking to somebody once and they were like, ‘What do you do?’

“I’m like, ‘Well, primarily I have my family, I raise my kids, and I work.’

“I’m raising a soon to be 16-year-old and a 13-year-old who are divine. They’re just lovely people and I’m so lucky that I have Keith... that gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back.”

Mum-of-four Nicole – who also has children Bella, 31, and 29-year-old Connor with her 61-year-old former husband Tom Cruise – last year marked her and Keith’s 17th wedding anniversary by posting a black-and-white snapshot of the pair online, which she captioned: “Happy Anniversary my Love.”

Keith has told People about Nicole: “I could sum up Nic as a wife, mother and human being in three words: She’s all heart!”