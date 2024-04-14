OJ Simpson despised the idea of men touching him in jail in case he got turned on.

The acquitted double-murder suspect, who died aged 76 on April 10 after losing a prostate cancer fight, made the admission during his now-infamous 1998 documentary interview with comic Ruby Wax, 70, in which he pretended to stab her with a banana at the end of the show.

Ruby said in an article for The Sunday Times about the show, which was shot four years after Simpson was cleared in criminal court of butchering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, 35, and her 25-year-old friend Ron Goldman: “He was very sexualised, telling me that his dreams in prison were of a sexual nature, or how hitting a golf ball well was almost ‘erotic’.

“But he also told me how he would never let a man massage him in case he became aroused. I couldn’t figure him out at all.”

In the wake of Simpson’s death, the Daily Mail published an article that argued part of the reason the former NFL player carried around a “murderous rage” was that he grew up with a drag queen dad who died from AIDs.

Even though Simpson was cleared of Nicole and Ron’s murders in criminal court, he was later found liable for their deaths in a civil case brought by their families, in which he was also ordered to pay them compensation of $33.5 million – that they have never received.

Ruby added Simpson revelled in his post-trials fame and even liked meeting people who called him a murderer.

She said: “When we took a walk around Venice Beach, there were people who wanted his autograph or to give him a hug, while others held up signs calling him a ‘killer’.

“One woman shook his hand because she had ‘never shaken hands with a murderer’.

“He was delighted with it. I think that’s why he seemed so excited about doing the interview. Fame is fame.

“And, by then, he was losing his fame a little bit. And after the civil case, he didn’t have much money. So, you know, he would do anything to get back in the public eye.”

Ruby also said the last time she spoke to Simpson was on April 1, 1998, shortly after they finished filming her show.

She added: “He called me up here in London and said: ‘Hi, it’s OJ. I did it.’ “Then he said, ‘April fool,’ and hung up.”