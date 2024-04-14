‘Sunset Boulevard’ starring Nicole Scherzinger swept the board at this year’s Olivier awards.

The musical took home seven trophies at Sunday’s (14.04.24) ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, London, with former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole, 45, winning best actor in a musical and Jamie Lloyd being handed best director for the production.

Its technical team was also recognised with best lighting design for Jack Knowles, musical supervision going to Alan Williams and best sound design being handed to Adam Fisher.

Jamie said at the event Nicole had given a “performance for the ages” and said he expected the production to take Broadway by storm when it transfers to New York later this year.

‘Succession’ actress Sarah Snook, 36, took home best actress for the 26 roles she played in ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’, which was her West End debut.

She said about learning her lines while breast-feeding her baby at night: “Why am I doing a 60,000-word monologue with an eight-month-old baby?”

James Graham’s football drama ‘Dear England’ took home two awards – best new play and best actor in a supporting role for Will Close.

Will dedicated his award to “all the single mums in council houses” and said his mother’s encouragement was the reason he continued in theatre.

Mark Gatiss, 57, picked up a best actor for his turn in ‘The Motive and the Cue’ – and he also slammed today’s theatre industry for being closed off to ordinary actors.

He said “as a working-class man who went to comprehensive school, all the routes that took me here have virtually vanished”.

‘Operation Mincemeat’ about a World War Two plot to dupe the Nazis took home best new musical, while Amy Trigg took home a best actress gong in a supporting role in a musical category for her performance as Agnes in ‘The Little Big Things’.

Arlene Phillips, 80, won best choreography with James Cousins for ‘Guys and Dolls’ and there was a posthumous recognition for ‘Drop the Dead Donkey’ star Haydn Gwynne, who died aged 66 in October.

Complete list of winners

Noël Coward award for best new entertainment or comedy play

‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ by Kate Trefry at the Phoenix theatre

Best family show

‘Dinosaur World Live’ by Derek Bond at Regent’s Park Open Air theatre

Gillian Lynne award for best theatre choreographer

Arlene Phillips with James Cousins for ‘Guys and Dolls’ at the Bridge theatre

Best costume design

Marg Horwell for ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ at the Theatre Royal Haymarket

Best revival

‘Vanya’ by Anton Chekhov, adapted by Simon Stephens at the Duke of York’s theatre

Best musical revival

‘Sunset Boulevard’, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics and book by Don Black and Christopher Hampton at the Savoy theatre

Best sound design

Adam Fisher for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ at the Savoy theatre

Outstanding musical contribution

Alan Williams for musical supervision and musical direction for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ at the Savoy theatre

Best actor in a supporting role

Will Close for ‘Dear England’ at the National theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward theatre

Best actress in a supporting role

Haydn Gwynne for ‘When Winston Went to War With the Wireless’ at the Donmar Warehouse

Best set design

Miriam Buether for set design and 59 Productions for video design for ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ at the Phoenix theatre

Best lighting design

Jack Knowles for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ at the Savoy theatre

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical

Amy Trigg for ‘The Little Big Things’ at @sohoplace

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical

Jak Malone for ‘Operation Mincemeat’ at the Fortune theatre

Best new opera production

‘Innocence’ by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House

Outstanding achievement in opera

Antonio Pappano for his role as Musical Director of the Royal Opera House

Best actor in a musical

Tom Francis for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ at the Savoy theatre

Best actress in a musical

Nicole Scherzinger for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ at the Savoy theatre

Best new dance production

‘La Ruta’ by Gabriela Carrizo, part of Nederlands Dans theater – NDT 1 at Sadler’s Wells

Outstanding achievement in dance

Isabela Coracy for her performance in ‘NINA: By Whatever Means’, part of Ballet Black: Pioneers at the Barbican theatre

Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre

‘Sleepova’ by Matilda Feyişayo at the Bush theatre

Sir Peter Hall award for best director

Jamie Lloyd for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ at the Savoy theatre

Best actress

Sarah Snook for ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ at the Theatre Royal Haymarket

Best actor

Mark Gatiss for ‘The Motive and the Cue’ at the National theatre – Lyttelton and Noël Coward theatre

Best new play

‘Dear England’ by James Graham at the National theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward theatre

Best new musical

‘Operation Mincemeat’, music, lyrics and book by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts at the Fortune theatre