Jill Duggar has revealed she suffered a heartbreaking stillbirth.

The 32-year-old former 'Counting On' star announced she and her husband, Derick Dillard, 35, tragically lost their fourth child, a baby girl named Isla Marie, in utero when she was four months pregnant.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the couple announced in a joint statement: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard. Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero. From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world.

We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie."

The couple's sons are Israel, nine, Samuel, seven, and 21-month-old Fredrick.

They had their third child after Jill suffered a devastating miscarriage in 2021.

The former realty star - who has also appeared on reality series '19 Kids and Counting' - bravely shared the details of her miscarriage on her YouTube channel and Instagram account.

Jill - who is the daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar - said: "Our baby doesn't get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!

"We've just been taking more family time, kind of regrouping and getting back into some normal rhythms, but just wanted to hop on here and say thank you to family and friends who have reached out and supported us, bringing us meals, cleaning our house, all the things."