Emily VanCamp is a new mum after welcoming a baby girl.

The 'Revenge' star, 36, and her husband Josh Bowman, 36, welcomed their second daughter - Rio Rose - on Friday (12.03.24) and they shared the happy news on Sunday (14.03.24) in a post on Instagram alongside a black and white picture of the newborn.

Emily wrote: "Rio Rose 3-12-2024 Welcome to the world baby girl. We love you so much."

Rio joins big sister Iris, who was born in 2021.

The couple - who met working on TV drama 'Revenge' together - announced their baby news back in February by sharing a picture of Emily's baby bump with the actress adding: "Not long now.. Ready when you are little love."

After meeting on the set of 'Revenge', Emily and Josh began dating in 2011 and they got engaged in 2017 when Josh proposed during a hike.

Emily previously admitted the proposal was perfect.

Speaking at the Fox VIP Upfronts event in New York City in 2017, she shared: "We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do. It was very, sort of, us. It was great - beautiful."

They went on to marry in the Bahamas in 2018.

Emily marked their wedding anniversary in December by celebrating the couple's love story in a post on Instagram, writing: "Five years married, 12 together.

"What a beautiful ride it’s been. Love the life we’ve built, our wild adventures but mostly the little family we’ve created. Happy Anniversary my love. Can’t wait for all that is to come!!”