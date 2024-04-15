Taylor Swift has given Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's cover of 'All Too Well' her seal of approval.

The 34-year-old singer was delighted to see the stars rework her 2012 track to say goodbye to their respective blockbuster movies 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' on 'Saturday Night Live' over the weekend and she joked she may even "accidentally" sing their version herself on her upcoming 'Eras' gig.

She wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING [heart hand and hand clapping emojis] (sic)"

The musical moment happened when guest host Ryan explained he had gone "too deep" with his 'Barbie' alter ego Ken so they "had to break up" and while he initially didn't want to discuss the subject, he ultimately felt the best idea was to sing about his feelings.

He said: "I'm not gonna make any jokes about Ken because it's not funny. Ken and I, we had to break up. We went too deep, and it’s over. So I’m not gonna talk about him,

“You know, when you play a character that hard, that long, just letting go feels like a breakup and for processing a breakup, there’s really only one thing that can help: the music of the great Taylor Swift."

Ryan then donned his character's sunglasses and white fur coat as he sat at a piano and began to sing: “I shredded Venice Beach is true / My clothes were tight / But something about that spandex felt so right / I left my rollerblades in that big pink house / But I still got that fur coat and I’ll wear that right now.”

“If I said that I was doing fine, you know I’d be lying / ‘Cause I was just Ken and now I’m just Ryan."

The 43-year-old star's 'Fall Guy' co-star then appeared to tell Ryan to snap out of it.

She moaned: “We had a whole 'Fall Guy' monologue planned with a bunch of stunts, it was gonna be epic.

Emily told Ryan to move on, but he told her: “But Emily, you were in Oppenheimer last summer…don’t you ever miss it?”

The British actress then joined in with her own 'Oppenheimer'-themed 'All Too Well verse'.

At the end, the pair said goodbye to their characters as they blew out a prayer candle, as Ryan said: "Farewell, my sweet prince."

But the candle relit as the actor proclaimed Ken would never die.