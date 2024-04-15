Vera Wang says she is "able to do my best work more and more" as she approaches her 75th birthday.

The Chinese fashion designer - who has aged in reverse - celebrates the milestone on June 27, and whilst she admits she is feeling the "pressure", she has vowed to "keep prodding on" with her work as it's what she is most passionate about.

She told PEOPLE: “Birthday plans are up in the air. I mean 75 is a lot of pressure.

“I think maybe a little bit like Warren Buffett [age 93] or Queen Elizabeth II [who reigned the British monarchy for seven decades until she was 96], I'm just going to keep prodding on because I feel as though I'm able to do my best work more and more. I'm really trying to respect that in me, that voice in me, that I feel very happy to be creating. That's what it's all about, really.”

Meanwhile, the bridal designer previously revealed she has McDonald's "every day" for two weeks at a time.

The svelte fashion icon's secret to her youthful looks and trim physique doesn't include depriving herself of fast food and a vodka cocktail.

Speaking to Page Six Style, she spilled: “I do eat McDonald’s, absolutely.

“I order it every day, like two weeks on it, and then I’ll change.”

She is also partial to a cream-filled Dunkin’ Donuts treat.

Wang added: “I like the cream-filled, sugar-coated doughnut.

“It’s like a jelly doughnut, but it’s cream inside, vanilla cream. I like the pink with sprinkles, too.”

Wang is adamant she can maintain her enviable figure, despite not being a "huge exercise person".

She previously said: "I'm not a huge exercise person, but I love to play golf at Liberty National, in Jersey City, N. J., or at Atlantic Golf Club in the Hamptons if I happen to be out there. I'm terrible but enthusiastic."