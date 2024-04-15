Miranda Kerr has had a full-circle moment by becoming the first global brand ambassador for jewellery brand Michael Hill.

The 40-year-old beauty - who has four sons with Snapchat founder husband Evan Spiegel and son Flynn, 13, with ex Orlando Bloom - has shared her excitement at landing the role at the brand she worked with on one of her first photoshoots of her modelling career more than two decades ago.

She said in a statement: “This partnership is so special to me because one of my first photoshoots in my career was with Michael Hill over 20 years ago.

“I’m proud to support Michael Hill in the next chapter of its journey, just like they supported me all those years ago.

“This next chapter in the brand is super exciting as they continue to create beautiful, sentimental jewellery that captures the meaningful moments. I love the campaign and the brand’s new elevated direction.”

Over the coming months, Australian native Miranda will star in their advertisements and attend brand events.

Michael Hill CEO Daniel Bracken said: “Miranda not only embodies our brand values, but she’s close to our antipodean roots and is the epitome of timeless elegance and sophistication.

“Michael Hill has the ambition to be one of the most sustainable jewellery brands in the world and this aligns perfectly with the sustainable business practices that Miranda follows.”

The retailer, which was launched in New Zealand by Sir Michael Hill in 1979, has undergone a complete rebrand whilst still being faithful to its origins.

Chief marketing officer Jo Feeney added: “Each element of our rebrand has been carefully considered to align with our history and DNA as a brand, and to allow us to continue evolving. Our commitment to quality, craft and creativity is just as strong today as it was when we first began in 1979.

“We are thrilled to have Miranda as our brand ambassador, the perfect embodiment of our new brand direction.”