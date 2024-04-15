Doja Cat has described her Coachella ensembles as "a textural fever dream".

The 'Paint The Town Road' hitmaker put on a show at the music festival in California over the weekend that depicted how she has "evolved" over the past two years.

The 28-year-old rapper and singer also wanted to challenge the stereotypes of masculinity through risky "materials and shapes no one else would feel safe doing on stage.”

She explained to Vogue: "This show is very special because it’s a representation of how I’ve evolved in the past two years.

“It’s poetic to how I’ve come to love myself for who I am. The plastic and synthetic materials all are a nod to this sort of ‘scientific’ exploration of the self—a dissecting of the mind, and deeper understanding of what makes us the way we are.”

Her stylist and creative director Brett Alan Nelson said: “She had some insane ideas about hair, muscles, and bones.

“There was this idea of this world of masculinity, and playing with the risk factor of using materials and shapes that no one else would feel safe doing on stage.”

Doja further explained how she wanted the audience to feel like they had travelled through her hair into her mind.

She said: “I loved using these creams, whites, eggshell, and bone shades to match with my bleached hair.

"I didn’t want to lean into anything too literal or childlike; I wanted this show to feel like a textural fever dream. Almost like you’ve fallen into my hair and dove through my head and into my thoughts.”

Among the ensembles was a custom bodysuit made with designer Natasha Zinko, and a muscly Off-White and IB Kamara look, a hairy tassel outfit, and a rope corset by Vivienne Westwood.

Doja will wear some fun different looks for weekend two.

Nelson teased: "We do have some new vibes coming for the second weekend.

“Just know that it will just be as happy as the first weekend!”