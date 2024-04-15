‘Fallout: London’ has been delayed due to the launch of an upcoming next-generation update of ‘Fallout 4’.

The huge, player-made mod – which will allow players to explore a post-apocalyptic London in ‘Fallout 4’ – was set for release on 23 April but after its maker Bethesda confirmed their long-awaited next-gen update would be launching on 25 April, it has now been put back.

Project lead Dean Carter said in a video update posted online for fans: “With the new update (to ‘Fallout 4’) dropping, the past four years of work stands to simply break.

“This really, really hurts us.”

He also warned fans: “Before you grab your pitchforks to go after Bethesda or tell us we’re idiots because you know how to stop the update remember, you know how to do it, not the collective.

“And this is a collective project. We want everyone to have the past fours of our work come out, and be the best mod possible. This special mod is for everyone.”

Dean also explained the ‘Fallout: London’ team were excited to utilise the next-gen update of ‘Fallout 4’ but said it will take “some time” as several systems require updates for it to work.

His video also confirmed that despite the update, ‘Fallout: London’ will not be coming to consoles as the mod is too large.

It will instead be available for anyone who owns ‘Fallout 4’ on digital distribution platform GOG, Steam and potentially the Epic Games Store.

Dean added about an expected release date for ‘Fallout: London’: “We might get lucky and get a day one fix, or it might be a month from now.

“It’s sitting there ready to go, we’re just waiting on those fixes. As soon as we’ve fixed it, it’ll drop.”

The upcoming update to ‘Fallout 4’ is set to deliver graphics improvements and a new quest as well as fresh weapons and items for users and is set to launch on 25 April.