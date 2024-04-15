Pocketpair has launched a fix for an ongoing issue with the ‘Palworld’ multiplayer mode.

The company has also teased a “major” update for the game.

A V0.2.0.6 update for ‘Palworld’ was released on Xbox last week after launching on Steam but rapidly started causing issues with players’ saved data, with users advised to avoid using its multiplayer mode until it was fixed.

Confirming the amendment, Pocketpair said a patch on the game “fixes a bug that prevented save data from loading correctly in multiplayer”.

But it admitted the chat function had been “temporarily disabled” due to the glitch.

Pocketpair has also fixed the “egg incubator” and a bug that prevented raid boss achievements from being unlocked.

Turning to its “major” update for ‘Palworld’ this summer, Pocketpair said in a social media post: “A new island with a new species of Pals, new buildings, weapons and more is scheduled to release.

“We hope you look forward to it!”

A previously teased arena mode will not be part of the update, with Pocketpair admitting: “In the arena teaser, it stated that the arena would release in ‘summer 2024’.

“This was a mistake and should have stated ‘2024.’

“We are very sorry for this mistake. We are working hard to prepare the arena for you all as soon as possible.”

Pocketpair recently announced a ‘Palworld’ dating sim would be available – but it turned out it was an April Fools’ prank.

But the positive reaction to the bogus ‘Palworld: More Than Just Pals’ add-on means the studio is now considering making the gag game a reality.

Earlier this year, Pocketpair also shared a roadmap for ‘Palworld’ that promised new pals, raid bosses and player-versus-player combat.

Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe has also confirmed the studio is in talks to bring the game to other platforms.