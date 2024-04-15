Ciara is trying to lose 70lbs after giving birth.

The 38-year-old singer - who already has Future, nine, with former partner Future, as well as Sienna, six, and three-year-old Win with husband Russell Wilson - welcomed a baby girl named Amora into the world in December 2023 and has now admitted that she is trying to shift the weight she put on during the pregnancy.

Alongside a snap of herself wearing a gym hoodie, she wrote on Instagram: "Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses…Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you."

The 'Goodies' hitmaker was encouraged by fans in the comment section and Peloton instructor Robin Arzón was also quick to cheer her on amid her health kick.

He wrote: "I see you!! You've got this."

Shortly before giving birth, Ciara admitted that becoming a mother was "big responsibility" but insisted that her brood were excited about the new arrival.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think I'm ready. You know, it's like I'm ready, but I'm not ready, but I'm ready. The thing is - to me --when you bring a new life, it's such a big responsibility. I already have three babies right now and they're turnt.

At the time, the 'Level Up' singer wondered what it would be like to have a fourth baby but insisted that she and her husband have to be "ready" for the little one no matter what.

She said: "It's like the three stooges, you never know what you're going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like 'What's that going to be like?' When this baby comes, we're going to be ready - we don't have a choice!"