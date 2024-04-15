Andrew Scott has praised Paul Mescal for being a "wonderful friend".

The 47-year-old actor's beloved mother Nora passed away last month and his 'All of Us Strangers' co-star has proven to be an invaluable source of support and he "loves him dearly".

Andrew told the Sunday Times magazine: “I adore Paul, he’s so, so … continues to be …

“Obviously it’s been a tough time recently and he just continues to be a wonderful friend. It’s everything.

"The more I work in the industry, I realise, you make some stuff that people love and you make some stuff that people don’t like, and all really that you are left with is the relationships that you make. I love him dearly.”

Making 'All of Us Strangers' was "painful" because it took him back to coming out as gay to his own family in his early 20s but it was a "cathartic" experience and Andrew just hopes it as able to help other people.

Asked if he drew on his own past, he said: “Of course, so in a sense it was painful, to a degree, but it was cathartic because you are doing it with people that you absolutely love and trust.

"I felt that it was going to be of use to people and I was right, it has been.

"The reaction to the movie has been genuinely extraordinary — it makes people feel and see things, and that isn’t an easy thing to achieve.”

The 'Ripley' actor is known for being a kind and welcoming presence on set and he believes it is an "honourable" way to work.

He explained: “The product is very important, but most of my time is spent in the process, so I want that to be as pleasant and kind as possible. I feel like it is possible to do that, that it is an honourable goal.”

Although Andrew is grieving his mother, he feels "life goes on" and it has been important to continue working.

Asked if it's been difficult to keep working in the circumstances, he said: “Well, you know, you have to — life goes on, you manage it day by day. It’s very recent, but I certainly can say that so much of it is surprising and unique, and there is so much that I will be able to speak about at some point.”