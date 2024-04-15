Katie Maloney can't explain her falling out with Lala Kent.

The 37-year-old TV star has been surprised Lala's decision to unfollow her on social media and to publicly cut ties with her over recent months.

Asked about Lala's decision to unfollow her, Katie told Us Weekly: "I found out about that through a post on Instagram."

Katie thought they had actually repaired some of their past problems - but the duo fell out again during the latest season of 'Vanderpump Rules'.

Katie said: "Lala and I over a year ago had went through some stuff and I thought we repaired [it]. Then, this past season you see on the show, we kind of got into some spats."

Despite this, Katie struggles to explain or comprehend their falling out.

She shared: "We were like, ‘I feel like we were not seeing eye to eye on a lot of things.’ And I am not entirely sure. I don’t really know what to say about it."

Meanwhile, Lala recently revealed that she looked at her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars "a little differently" at the cast reunion.

The blonde beauty accused some of her co-stars of being dishonest - but she refused to name names.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Lala shared: "I thought it wasn't a group going into season 11. I don't know what it's like with the rest of them, but I kind of look at them a little differently.

"I feel like these people who I thought were so honest are actually not. I was feeling like, 'Oh we got some fraudulence in the mix.'"

Lala then spoke in cryptic terms about one particular castmate.

Asked which of her castmates she was referring to, Lala replied: "There's just something about her. There's just something about her. Or there's nothing about her. You guys make the call."