Mandy Moore has launched a 'This Is Us' re-watch podcast.

The 40-year-old actress - who played Rebecca Pearson in the NBC family drama series - has joined forces with Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan to record 'That Was Us'.

The trio said on Instagram: "We are SO excited to finally announce that we (big) three are taking back Tuesdays and bringing #ThisIsUs back by way of a rewatch podcast called #ThatWasUs, starting May 14th!

"The Pearson’s story may have ended after six seasons, but our stories continue on. For six seasons and 106 episodes, Tuesdays brought us together with tissues in one hand and pantry wine in the other. Why? Because we see ourselves in the fabric of their lives. We may or may not have cried at least once every episode, but let’s just say our tears served as emotional catharsis...

"Sibling rivalry, body issues, marriage, divorce, adoption, love, blending families, terminal illness, death, miscarriage, racism, and substance abuse are right here in our backyard, just as they were for the Pearsons. So what we’d like to do is really dig in and dig deep. We’ll break down each episode, bring on some very special guests, have the tough conversations and maybe do some collective healing along the way?? [heart emojis] (sic)"

Mandy starred in 'This Is Us' between 2016 and 2022, and the actress previously admitted that it would be "daunting" to move on from the series.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think every creative person is definitely afraid of not working and feels like their last job is their last job. I have been reading stuff and thinking about what's next, but it's daunting."