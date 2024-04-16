Jessica Chastain thinks Anne Hathaway is a "beautiful person".

The 47-year-old actress admits that it's a "dream" to work with her long-time showbiz pal in 'Mother’s Instinct', their new psychological thriller film.

Speaking to 'Extra', Jessica explained: "She's a dream come true."

The Hollywood star feels fortunate that she's been given the opportunity to appear alongside Anne, 41, in the new Benoit Delhomme-directed movie.

Jessica - who previously worked with Anne on 'Interstellar', the 2014 sci-fi film - said: "I mean, we should all be so lucky to dream up projects with our friends.

"She's just ... lovely. What a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful person."

Despite this, Jessica previously admitted that it was difficult to have an on-screen conflict with Anne in 'Mother’s Instinct'.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4's 'Woman’s Hour', Jessica shared: "It was more difficult to play friends who have conflict in the story, especially when you care about the person so much."

Jessica explained that she'd prefer to work with Anne when "we don’t have an extreme conflict".

On the other hand, Jessica admitted to being wowed by Anne's performance in the film.

The actress said: "She’s really incredible and can just switch on a dime.

"You see actresses who have to rev it up for a long time, but she’s not like that. She’s professional, and once cameras roll she is able to conjure up this depth of feeling."

Meanwhile, Anne recently praised Christopher Nolan for rescuing her career by casting her in 'Interstellar'.

The Oscar-winning actress told Vanity Fair: "A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online.

“I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of."