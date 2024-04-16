Olivia Culpo believes happiness is an "inside job".

The 31-year-old model has undergone various cosmetic procedures over the years - but Olivia feels that happiness ultimately comes from within.

Olivia - who has previously used Botox and fillers - said on 'Get Ready With Me': "Everybody’s always interested in talking about, what fillers do you do, what Botox do you do? All of these things, blah blah blah ... I, for the record, have never had plastic surgery."

Olivia insisted that she's never had any work done to her jaw, even though it's "more sunken" than it previously was.

And although the brunette beauty has previously had Botox in her temples and her chin, Olivia is now embracing her "natural structure".

Olivia explained: "I have done filler before in my cheeks, but I haven’t in years. I don’t want my face to be so concave."

What's more, Olivia has become convinced that she's not defined by her outward appearance.

The model said: "Happiness is just an inside job at the end of the day.

"You can do all these things because it’s fun to you or not ... but, I don’t know, I just wanted to be honest with you guys because I also think that gatekeeping is really lame."

Meanwhile, Olivia previously admitted that she lost her identity after her split from Nick Jonas.

The model - who dated Nick from 2013 until 2015 - said on 'The Culpo Sisters': "I moved to Los Angeles with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity.

"My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love.

"I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn't afford thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent."