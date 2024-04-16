Bob Odenkirk's near-fatal heart attack happened on the 'Better Call Saul' medic's "first day".

The 61-year-old actor's heat "pretty much stopped" during a terrifying health scare on the set of his 'Breaking Bad' prequel spin-off back in 2021, and he has recalled an awkward but funny moment with the medical professional on hand at the time.

Appearing on the 'Multiple Talking Women' podcast, he said: "The medic came around the corner and he froze in his tracks.

"It was his first day. And he said, 'Oh no.' And he didn’t move.”

Bob had no memory of the incident, but a few weeks later the medic came to him and actually apologised.

He laughed: "Weeks later when I came back, he said, 'I’m so sorry it was my first day, I have been a firefighter' — he was retired — 'I’ve never done CPR. I have only ever seen other people do it.' "

Bob previously revealed the experience gave him a massive boost as he felt inspired to make the most of his second chance at life.

He told NPR: "I came out of it with a strangely fresh energy towards my whole life, like I was born again. Like: 'Hey, everybody! ... Let's go back to work and make stuff!'"

He added: "I really want to stay in touch with what happened there because it really was a great reconnection to being alive. And so I'd love to ruminate on it every day and try to reconnect."

And late last year, he credited his daughter Erin with helping him during his recovery as he woke up every day struggling to recall the previous events.

Bob revealed she left him notes in the style of Christoper Nolan's movie 'Memento' in which Guy Pearce's character uses photos and tattoos to help with his amnesia.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "You made a chart for me of what happened the last week.

"Every day I woke up and I didn't know what had happened to me or kind of almost what was happening, and Erin made a nice chart it was her version of the movie 'Memento', where I could look up and see: 'You had a heart attack, these people visited, then you came to, you had the surgery.' "

She also made sure he didn't go back to work until he was ready.

Bob added: "Almost every morning you would wake up and try to get out of bed to go walk to set to finish shooting your scenes.

"That was a big part of the recovery was trying to get you to stay in the room and sleep and not go to work."