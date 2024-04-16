Jon Bon Jovi approves of his son Jake Bongiovi's engagement to Millie Bobby Brown - declaring they are "gonna be great together."

Model Jake, 21, announced plans to marry 'Stranger Things' star Millie, 20, last year and now his rocker dad has weighed in on the relationship and given his approval - comparing the young couple's love to his own romance with wife Dorothea, who was his high school sweetheart before they tied the knot in 1989.

Bon Jovi told The Times newspaper: "I’ve gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way.

"It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of family around them, they’re gonna be great together."

The 'Enola Holmes' actress recently told how Jake's proposal almost ended in disaster after he popped the question while they were out diving on vacation - and she dropped the ring "deep" into the ocean.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Millie revealed: "We go under, and we're like many metres down, and he gives me like a shell. And I turn it over, and it's a ring."

The pair looked at one another but couldn't hear what the other was saying so Millie had to gesture her acceptance.

After they "freaked out" about being engaged, Jake then put the ring on Millie's finger, and then disaster struck.

She explained: "He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a a cinematic movie."

The diving instructor warned Jake he shouldn't go after the ring in case his brain "exploded" but he ignored the advice.

Millie continued: "Jake threw himself into - like, so deep. Like the diver was like, 'You can't do that. Your ears. Literally, your brain will explode.'

"He throws himself, he does a cinematic like grab, opens, and he saved the ring. I truly feel like it's a reflection of who he is, and I feel like we're always going to have each other's back. And if anyone drops the ball, we got it. So there we go."